Authorities seize cocaine, cash in Troy drug bust

MIAMI COUNTY — Authorities executed a narcotics search warrant in Troy on Tuesday, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

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The search took place in the 1000 block of Linwood Drive and was the culmination of a months-long narcotics investigation involving drug trafficking.

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While searching the property, authorities found approximately one pound of cocaine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, drug packaging materials, and approximately $5,000.00 in U.S. currency, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested during the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives will meet with the Miami County Prosecuting Attorney to prepare the case for a Miami County Grand Jury.

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