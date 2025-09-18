Authorities provide update on armed robbery at pawn shop in Warren County

FRANKLIN — Authorities are providing an update on an armed robbery that occurred in Franklin last year.

The Franklin Division of Police shared that the four men involved in the robbery have either been convicted or are still facing charges.

D’Ali Brown and Jason Kahlil Davidson pleaded guilty to robbery and kidnapping charges and were sentenced to 8 to 12 years in jail.

Ray Lindsey III pleaded guilty to robbery, kidnapping, and failure to comply charges and will be sentenced in October.

Police said Anthony Burke is facing robbery and abduction charges and is scheduled to make a plea and receive his sentencing in October.

The armed robbery took place at Cashland on East Second Street on June 22, 2024.

Just before the store closed, the four men entered the store wearing face coverings, the division said.

Two of the men, later identified as Brown and Burke, had small hammers and backpacks.

“They jumped over the counter and stole a total of 11 firearms,” police said.

Davidson went into the store through the employee office door and held the employee at gunpoint.

Lindsey acted as a lookout and drove the getaway car, the division added.

A witness saw the men wearing masks inside the store and quickly called 911.

They provided “officers with real-time direction of travel until the suspects fled onto I-75 northbound. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle but lost sight of it near I-675,” the division said.

Franklin dispatchers were able to use Flock Safety cameras to get the license plate on the suspect’s car and find the registered owner.

The division said they also helped identify the suspects using social media.

Soon after, Franklin police received tips from Washington Township residents that led officers to find the suspect vehicle abandoned in a neighborhood.

“In the days following the robbery, investigators recovered clothing, tools, face coverings, and firearms hidden in a wooded area of the park,” the division said.

Investigators also determined that the firearm displayed during the robbery was a steel BB air pistol with a laser light.

“This case is a powerful example of teamwork between our community, technology, and law enforcement partners,” the division said.

