Authorities ID suspect who repeatedly stole from Ohio home knowing man was dead inside

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities identified a suspect who is accused of repeatedly breaking into and stealing from a dead man’s home in Ohio.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said Thurmond F. Adkins IV has been arrested and booked into jail, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

He’s facing preliminary charges of burglary, trespass into habitation while a person is present, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the incident occurred at a home in Andover Township, Ashtabula County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a dead body inside the home on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found a 76-year-old man who had died.

WOIO-19 reported that the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office determined that the man had been dead for a while.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the man’s cause of death. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators found evidence that suggested the home had been broken into.

As previously reported by News Center 7, detectives said the man died before the home was broken into.

Evidence from the scene indicates the suspect, later identified as Adkins, found the body, but didn’t report the death.

Adkins allegedly stole several items, but later returned to steal more.

The stolen items include the man’s car, a safe, and multiple personal belongings, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives believe other people were involved in this crime and are being identified.

The man’s safe was found in Pennsylvania, and his car was found in Williamsfield Township.

Authorities have been able to recover many of the stolen belongings throughout the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wolff at (440) 576-1446.

