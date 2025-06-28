Assistant prosecutor to become judge in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A new judge has been appointed to the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appointed Michele Henne, of Oakwood, to the position on Thursday.

Henne is taking the seat formerly held by Judge Richard Skelton, according to a spokesperson with DeWine’s office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Skelton retired on Dec. 31, 2024, before the end of his term due to “both health-related and age-related” reasons.

Ahead of his retirement, he was the focus of an ethics complaint that accused him of improperly releasing a prison inmate after repeatedly talking about the case privately with the inmate’s mother for more than a year.

Henne will assume office on will assume office on July 30 and will serve the remainder of the unfinished term, according to the spokesperson.

She will need to run for election in November 2026 to retain the seat.

Henne received a Bachelor of Arts from Washington University in 2003 and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law.

The spokesperson said Henne started her law career in 2005 as clerk for Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Langer.

In January 2006, she was an extern for Judge Rose of the United States District Court, Southern District of Ohio.

She became an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office later that year, the spokesperson said.

She is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

