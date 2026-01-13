Assistant police chief appointed to serve on research advisory committee

RICHMOND, Indiana — The Richmond Police Department announced on Sunday that Assistant Chief James Doll has been appointed to serve on the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Research Advisory Committee.

Doll was appointed by David Rausch, the president of the IACP, according to a social media post.

The IACP is one of the most respected law enforcement leadership organizations in the world, helping to shape police best practices nationwide.

Appointments to the ICAP usually go to chiefs of major cities, but this time they picked Richmond, according to the post.

Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said in a statement that this is a significant honor for Doll and a proud moment for the department.

“The IACP doesn’t hand these appointments out casually. This selection speaks to the caliber of leadership we have here in Richmond,” said Weatherly.

