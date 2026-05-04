Artists wanted for mural at local park

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville is seeking artists for a new Stubbs Park Storybook Trail Mural, a public art project that will transform a concrete retaining wall near the Stubbs Park Amphitheater plaza.

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The mural will be a storybook-inspired artwork for the park.

The project is a collaborative effort involving the Centerville City Beautiful Commission, Keep Centerville Beautiful, and the Centerville Arts Commission.

Funding for the initiative is provided through a grant from Keep America Beautiful.

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The selected artist will receive a stipend of $10,000.

This amount is intended to cover all project-related expenses, including the artist’s labor, paint, materials, and supplies.

The mural site, a concrete retaining wall, measures approximately 120 feet wide.

Its center portion stands about six feet tall, with the height tapering at both ends.

The mural is designed to complement the park’s existing Storybook Trail experience.

Its artwork will focus on themes of nature, trees, and other outdoor elements.

Artists also have the option to incorporate subtle references to established Stubbs Park features, such as the Monkey House, Amphitheater, Veterans Memorial, Miami Valley Firefighter/EMS Memorial, or playgrounds.

Artists interested in applying can review the full Request for Qualifications and submission requirements online at centervilleohio.gov/stubbsmural.

The selected artist is expected to proceed quickly into the design finalization and installation phases.

Work on the mural is planned to take place during June through early July, with completion scheduled by July 4.

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