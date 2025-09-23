‘Arrive early;’ Construction to impact parking at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — Dayton International Airport has begun construction on its parking garage as part of a significant improvement project, scheduled for completion by December 2025.

The project aims to enhance the overall experience for passengers and visitors by improving traffic flow, accessibility, lighting, and safety within the parking garage, according to the airport.

“We’re committed to making travel through the Dayton International Airport as smooth and comfortable as possible,” said Melissa Riley Patsiavos, director of marketing and air services.

The construction involves the removal and replacement of structure expansion joints, floor sealing, encapsulation plug replacement, injectable crack sealing, and other miscellaneous repairs and pavement markings, focusing on the second and third floors of the parking garage.

During construction, portions of the parking garage may be temporarily closed, and signage will direct drivers to available spaces.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive early and pay attention to signage and construction cones.

Regular updates about the construction will be shared on the airport’s social media channels

