Arrest made in deadly shooting at house party near University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting near the University of Cincinnati last month.

On March 28, shots were fired at a large house party in the 200 block of Fosdick Street around 11 p.m.

Dujawn Samuel McDaniel Foster III, 21, was shot inside the house and died.

A 16-year-old was shot in the arm and took himself to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Everyone involved ran away from the scene, police told our news partners at WCPO.

Jontatum Ferguson, 20, was arrested Thursday by Cincinnati officers.

Deangela Weakley, Foster’s older sister, told WCPO she believes he was targeted for armed robbery.

“I don’t have any more tears to cry. I’m at a point right now where I want justice for my brother,” Weakley said. “I want justice for my brother. All my energy is going to get justice for my brother.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

