Around 40 pounds of meth found hidden in Cheeto bags, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after meth was found hidden in Cheeto bags in Indiana.

Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were called after two packages believed to contain narcotics were found at a parcel delivery facility.

Detectives found around 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside the packages.

The parcels were addressed to a location in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

Investigators spotted a white van arrive at the address and two people, later identified as Natasha Renee Garner and Goldie Rodney Junior Flenor, get out of the vehicle.

As investigators in marked cars attempted to stop the suspects, they accelerated and hit a deputy’s cruiser.

Both were taken into custody.

A federal complaint was filed against Garner and Flenor for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

