Armed suspect robs Ohio Taco Bell, gets shot by employee

AKRON — Police are investigating an armed robbery at an Ohio Taco Bell that ended in shots fired and two people being arrested Monday night.

Officers say they responded to the Taco Bell in the 1400 block of South Arlington Street in Akron after receiving calls about shots fired in the area, WOIO reported.

Witnesses said a male suspect robbed the restaurant at gunpoint, firing shots at an employee, according to WOIO.

Police say the 21-year-old employee returned fire, striking the robber, the station reported.

The suspect fled and was found at Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound in his upper body.

The 35-year-old suspect is currently listed in serious but stable condition, WJW reported. He faces charges of robbery.

Rayshoun Bruce, 33, was arrested after being identified as the person who dropped the suspect off at the hospital, according to WJW. He was also charged with robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

