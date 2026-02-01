Area township warns after person lost almost $4K in planning, zoning email scam

CLEARCREEK TWP. — An area township is warning people after someone almost fell victim to a planning and zoning email scam.

Clearcreek Township wrote in a social media post that a resident reported a fake email attempt from someone trying to solicit almost $4,000 in fake zoning fees.

The scam targeted a citizen who had recently received approval for a zone change application, according to the township.

The scammer used detailed information and language from a publicly available summary report to make the email appear authentic.

The message falsely claimed that several fees were due and provided instructions for a wire transfer to complete the payment, the township stated.

The intended victim avoided the loss by contacting the township at the bank to verify a routing number.

This verification occurred before the resident authorized the wire transfer of nearly $4,000.

Township officials clarified that while the resident had recently received a zone change approval, all legitimate fees associated with such applications are paid before the township even accepts the paperwork.

The scammer’s request for payment after the approval contradicted standard operating procedures.

The township said it does not send emails containing wire transfer instructions to residents.

