Area sheriff’s office warns of new phone scam targeting local businesses

LOGAN COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office has issued a warning about a new phone scam targeting local businesses.

>>‘Horrific thing to see;’ Witness describes crash, shooting that injured officer, suspect

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media that someone claiming to be Sgt. Mike Hall from their office is calling local businesses.

The caller is asking to speak with employees or for specific details about employees.

“This person has also requested a DNA sample from one stating something about Megan’s law,” the sheriff’s department said.

They are asking the public not to give out any information.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 592-5713.





©2024 Cox Media Group