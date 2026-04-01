Area sheriff’s office sees uptick in sexual misconduct investigations

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is reporting an uptick in sexual misconduct charges.

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Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said over the past several months, there has been an increase in these kinds of investigations.

Some of the offenses include pandering obscenity involving a minor, rape, sexual battery, child sexual abuse material, and importuning.

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The sheriff hosted a Facebook live on Tuesday, where he discussed nine recent cases, including:

Donald Spicer, of Hanover Township, was indicted on three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape involving relatives

Tanya McCreadie, of Morgan Township, has one count of pandering child porn pending.

William Arthur, of Liberty Township, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition involving a relative.

Trevor Fraley, of Madison Township, was sentenced to 33 years in prison for 101 counts of pandering sexually oriented material of a juvenile and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Brandon Anderson, of St. Clair Township, has two counts of pandering sexually oriented material of a juvenile pending.

Daniel Ross, of Liberty Township, was booked into the Butler County Jail on three counts of child pornography.

Karim Farqiri, of Liberty Township, was sentenced to 36 to 38 years in prison after taking a plea deal for nine counts of sexual battery involving children.

Luis Albeerto Raya Perez, of Liberty Township, was charged with voyeurism.

Justin Dennis, a former Lakota East High School teacher, was sentenced to four and a half years for three counts of attempted sexual battery involving a student.

While speaking about the case against Dennis, Jones said, “Should have got more, but hey, it is what it is.”

The sheriff reminds parents, grandparents, and guardians to keep an eye on their children and what they’re doing online.

“We probably had 30 (cases) in the past two years, and these are people that are in our community and do these things. You gotta pay attention,” Jones said.

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