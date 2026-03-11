Area police reminding kids, drivers of bicycle safety as weather warms up

SPRINGBORO — An area police department is reminding kids and drivers about bicycle safety as the weather starts warming up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Springboro Police Department shared on social media that they are seeing more kids out on “bikes, scooters, and other wheels” now that the weather is starting to warm up.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s great to see everyone getting outside and being active, but it’s also a good time for a quick safety reminder for both kids and drivers,” the department said in their post.

The department shared the following tips for young riders:

Wear a helmet. It’s one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent serious injuries.

Follow traffic rules. Bikes and scooters in the roadway MUST follow the same rules as vehicles—stop at stop signs, obey traffic signals, and ride in the same direction as traffic.

Watch for cars and driveways. Make eye contact with drivers whenever possible.

Be visible. Bright clothing and lights help drivers see you, especially in the evening.

The department also asked that drivers slow down in neighborhoods and watch carefully for kids who may enter the roadway unexpectedly.

"Warmer weather means more families outside enjoying the day. A little extra awareness from everyone helps keep our neighborhoods safe and fun for all. Stay safe and enjoy the sunshine!" the department said in their post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group