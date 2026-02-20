Area police deputy chief placed on administrative leave

MIDDLETOWN — An area police division’s deputy chief has been placed on administrative leave.

Middletown Police confirmed on Thursday that Deputy Chief Andy Warrick has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation.

Additional details on the investigation were not immediately available.

A spokesperson with the city couldn’t provide additional details as the city doesn’t comment on pending personnel matters.

The City of Middletown’s website indicates that Warrick oversees the department’s Operations Division, which includes police records, communications, and the jail.

