Area police department warns of ‘unsolicited text scam’ from businesses

CENTERVILLE — An area police department has issued a warning about an unsolicited text scam from businesses.

The Centerville Police Department wrote on social media asking for people to be aware of any text messages that appear to be from a business.

“Look out for unsolicited text messages, appearing to be from a business, that contain typos and misspelled words,” the department said. “They are a SCAM!”

The department gave an example of an unsolicited text scam.

“Loyalty club is giveing $75 For straightforward thoughts on ACEHARDWARE service.” The text message also includes a link and ends with, “Last chance to claim!”

Centerville Police are encouraging people to “know the scam” and not click the link.

