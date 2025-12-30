Area police department warns of uptick in mail theft

BUTLER COUNTY — An area police department is warning the community after seeing an uptick in mail theft.

The Monroe Police Department, in Butler County, said it had a rise in mail theft reports from businesses and residential mailboxes over the weekend.

In many cases, the stolen mail included payments, new credit cards, and identifying documents, the department said.

Monroe residents are asked to confirm that all expected payments, credit cards, and documents have been delivered.

Those who can confirm that they haven’t received these items are asked to contact their bank and then contact the department to file a report.

Police also ask everyone to share any security camera footage tied to the thefts with the department or to submit it to the officer while filing a report.

To contact the department, use their non-emergency line at (513) 539-9234.

