Area police department issues warning about recent gift card scam

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local police department has issued a warning about a gift card scam.

Huber Heights Police wrote on social media advising people to be aware.

They say scammers could ask for gift cards and in order to do the following:

Pay an IRS Debt

Keep your utilities on.

Pay for a family member in trouble.

Avoid arrest.

Police also say that scammers could tell you it is urgent and not to tell anyone what you are doing.

Officers are giving this advice:

Hang up the phone.

Verify the callers and identify them through the number you already have for them

Check-in with family or friends about the situation.

Don’t give out gift card information over the phone.

