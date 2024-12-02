Area organization accepting deer donations from hunters

A local organization is asking for donated white-tailed deer meat, in an effort to feed the hungry.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deer season just kicked off, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has partnered with Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry to make sure no venison goes to waste.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hunters wishing to participate in this program should take their deer to one of 34 certified deer processing shops in Ohio. Hunters who donate a harvested deer will not have to pay for the processing of that deer. Each donation goes to a charitable organization that offers food assistance.

One deer can make around 50 pounds of venison, or 200 meals, ODNR says.

Last deer hunting season, FHFH received 1,157 donated deer and 79 organizations feed the hungry.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



