Area man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — Area deputies are searching for a wanted man for failing to register as a sex offender.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana wrote in a social media post that they are searching for 31-year-old Lane Fultz.
He was convicted of felony rape and placed on Indiana’s Sex and Violent Offender Registry back in 2024.
Fultz is wanted for a sex offender registration violation and a petition filed to revoke probation, the sheriff’s office stated.
He weighs 170 pounds, has hazel eyes, and blond or strawberry-blond hair.
Fultz also has a noticeable tattoo on his right inner forearm.
The sheriff’s office considers him dangerous.
If you see Fultz, contact Wayne County deputies at 765-973-9393.
You can also submit a tip by visiting this website.
