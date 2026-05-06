Area man learns prison sentence after conviction of child porn-related crimes

WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County man has learned his sentence after pleading guilty to over 60 counts involving the dissemination, transfer, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

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Patrick Powers, 60, of Waynesville, was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison on Tuesday, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday.

He previously pleaded guilty to a 63-count indictment.

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Between July and November 2025, Powers was accused of messaging with 10 different people through the social media platform KIK, in which he “exchanged images and videos of children engaged in sexual activity.”

A search of Powers’ phone revealed an “extensive collection of child sexual abuse material,” according to prosecutors.

Upon his release from prison, Powers will have to register as a Tier II sex offender.

“Every time a defendant exchanges child sexual abuse images and videos, it causes real and lasting harm to these innocent victims by keeping their exploitation alive. Yesterday’s sentence is a measure of justice to hold this defendant to account for such exploitation,” Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said in a statement.

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