Area man charged in connection with alleged “fight club” involving children

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged “fight club” involving children in Brookville, Indiana.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office about an eighth grader involved in fights on Oct. 23 in the Sunman area, according to our news partners, WCPO.

The following day, an Indiana Gaming Commission officer got a complaint from a citizen about a “fight club” that involved children.

Videos on YouTube showed adults and participants believed to be under the age of 18 fighting in matches.

Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said in a release that the videos are very disturbing to watch.

“They show young people, some of whom appear to be juveniles, engaging in brawls, sometimes with adults. At least one participant was a 14-year-old child,” said Deddens.

A student at East Central Middle School in Sunman told the officer that he was involved in the fights and had been injured during one of the matches.

When reviewing the fight videos, the officer and a detective from Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office determined the fights took place near the intersection of Schwipps Rd. and Chalk Rd in Manchester Township.

Upon visiting the intersection, a metal cage that was seen used in the videos was found on the scene.

Nolan Roberts of Cincinnati and Damien Foster of Aurora were identified as the two men who were promoting and conducting the matches.

They were charged with failing to obtain a gaming license in connection with fights.

“Unfortunately, according to the law, these crimes are only Class B Misdemeanors and will remain that way until the Indiana Legislature addresses the issue of unlicensed fights involving children,” said Deddens.

Until then, Dedden said they will continue to prosecute individuals involved in fighting with children to the fullest extent of the law.

Roberts’ and Foster’s bonds were set at $5,000 cash only, and they will have their next court date on Dec. 4.

