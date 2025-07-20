Area man accused of making threats toward ICE agents

CINCINNATI — An area man was arrested after authorities said he made terroristic threats against ICE agents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anthony Kelly of Cincinnati is facing federal charges connected to threatening to assault, kidnap, and murder a United States official, according to Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

TRENDING STORIES:

During a search, Homeland Security found a gun and ammunition. McLaughlin said.

Kelly is in the custody of the Butler County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group