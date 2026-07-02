Area K-9 detects drugs, helps officers find over 6 pounds of meth during traffic stop

HAMILTON — A K-9 detected drugs during a traffic stop in Butler County.
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The Hamilton Police Department said in a social media post that K-9 Snoop assisted his partner, Officer Lesinger, during a traffic stop on Neilan Boulevard in March.
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During the stop, K-9 Snoop alerted the vehicle to narcotics.
Officers searched the vehicle, and they found over six pounds of methamphetamine, according to Hamilton Police.
It led to an arrest and conviction for felony drug possession and drug trafficking charges.
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