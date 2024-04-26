Area felons getting 2nd chance to reintegrate into society

DAYTON — A local program is giving some area felons a second chance.

>>Impairment suspected in deadly Clark County crash on U.S. 68

Some men and women graduated Thursday from the Reentry Career Alliance Academy at Day Air Ball Park in Dayton.

The academy provides critical support and resources to people who served time and gives them the chance to reintegrate into society.

“I have never had a graduation,” said Barry Cox. “So, this is a wonderful thing for me. I’m in a great mood, some great people.”

11 felons graduated from the program on Thursday.

Program leaders told our News Center 7 crew that the program has had over 900 graduates since it started in 2015.

©2024 Cox Media Group