Area community to celebrate grand opening of ‘The District’ development

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The District at Deerfield in Warren County will celebrate its grand opening this weekend, according to a spokesperson with the development.

The 28-acre mixed-use development features retail, restaurants, and luxury apartments, creating a downtown gathering place for residents, visitors, and businesses.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Sept. 21, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 11 a.m., according to the spokesperson.

“The District at Deerfield is a good example of the power of public-private partnership and collaboration,” Ryan Silverman, president of Silverman and Company, the property developer, said.

“We’re thrilled for friends and family to discover all The District at Deerfield has to offer,” Deerfield Trustee Lelle Lutts Hedding said.

The District at Deerfield, located at 5249 District Park Drive, includes several businesses that have already opened. Some include 50 West Brewery, Jeni’s Ice Cream, PINS Mechanical Company, and 101 Craft Kitchen, the spokesperson said.

The grand opening will feature free family-oriented activities, like face painting, music, and oversized outdoor games from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet one of the Ben-Gal cheerleaders and take photos.

A Cincinnati Bengals game watch party will take place in the park on two big screens from 1 to 4 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local restaurants and food trucks, with Jeni’s offering free ice cream to the first 100 guests starting at 11 a.m., the spokesperson said.

Guests can also enter to win gift cards in a Township raffle throughout the day.

The District operates as a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), allowing the purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages from participating establishments within the designated boundaries.

The District at Deerfield is set to become a vibrant community hub, offering a variety of activities and amenities for residents and visitors alike.

