Area cities to receive funding for street safety projects

OHIO — Multiple area cities will receive funding for projects to improve street safety, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown’s office.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded eight Ohio communities with Safer Streets for All grants, totaling nearly $3.4 million.

The program funds regional and local projects to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the roadways, the spokesperson said.

“With this latest investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are helping Ohio communities make our roads safer. This investment will put in place safety plans that will help to prevent serious accidents and keep Ohioans safe,” Brown said.

Area investments from the Department of Transportation include:

$476,000 to the City of Monroe to create a safety action plan. (Butler County)

$128,428 to the City of Mason to create a safety action plan. (Warren County)

$120,000 to the City of Fairfield to create a safety action plan. (Butler County)

The other investments include:

$2,120,000 to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) for a Crash Analytics and Injury Research program to improve data collection and modeling in traffic safety. (Franklin County)

$120,000 to the City of Logan to create a safety action plan. (Hocking County)

$132,000 to the City of Rocky River to create a safety action plan. (Cuyahoga County)

$120,000 to the City of Chillicothe to create a safety action plan. (Ross County)

$120,000 to the City of Marietta to create a safety action plan. (Washington County)

