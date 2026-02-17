Area bomb squad conducts ‘controlled disposal’ off military-grade ammunition

KNOX COUNTY — The Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad conducted a “controlled disposal” of military-grade ammunition located in Knox County on Friday night.

The CFD worked in coordination with personnel from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to respond to the facility after a new property owner found the ammunition, according to our news partners, WBNS.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the ammunition was identified as old military artillery shells.

Bomb squad technicians carried out a controlled disposal just before midnight on Friday.

“Due to the urgent nature of the situation and the need to maintain public safety, advance public notification was not possible,” CFD wrote in a Facebook post.

Columbus Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said that some of the shells were handled on site in Knox County, while some were taken to a separate controlled environment in Columbus.

Residents in the surrounding areas may have heard a loud explosion as part of the disposal process, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers said the detentions were planned and controlled, and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

