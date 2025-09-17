Are you a procrastinating holiday shopper? You don’t have to wait till Black Friday

XENIA — It’s hard to believe, but there are now fewer than 100 days until Christmas. For some, that means holiday shopping is in full swing.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with a financial expert in Greene County about why now is a great time to start thinking about holiday shopping on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Soon, we will see stories stocked with holiday deals and frantic shoppers trying to make sure they grab everything on their list.

Kelli Wedderburn, of Jamestown, said, “I don’t holiday shop till the week before.” She said she doesn’t believe in a head start, but others are getting started early.

Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst with Bankrate, said, “You don’t have to wait till Black Friday anymore.”

For Kelli, she waits till the last minute. However, she’s considering changing up her shopping style.

Rossman said you can also have conversations with your loved ones and family to set up expectations for the holidays. That way their expectations is in line with your financial situation.

