‘Are we gonna have any left?’ Community concerned after another pharmacy announces closures

By WHIO Staff

Walgreens A Walgreens logo (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

GREENE COUNTY — Another big pharmacy is closing its doors.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins spoke with people in Greene County about the possibility of losing their pharmacies. Hear from them LIVE On News Center 7 at 6:00.

Walgreens has announced plans to close 1,200 stores nationwide.

This includes shutting down 300 underperforming stores they announced in June.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

