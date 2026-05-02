ARC warns of scammers advertising t-shirts with organization logo

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is warning of scammers advertising shirts with their logo on them.

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The Animal Resource Center shared on social media that they have become aware of online posts and links advertising t-shirts using their name and logo.

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The agency said in its post that they are not affiliated with the sales in any way.

The links appear to be designed to get people to click and make a “purchase” through an unverified site.

The agency urges people not to click on or engage with the posts.

If you come across one of the posts advertising the shirts, the agency recommends that you do not click the link, do not purchase anything, and do not provide any personal or payment information on unfamiliar websites.

If possible, report the post or page advertising the shirts.

The agency said that it appreciates everyone who has notified them of the false advertisements.

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