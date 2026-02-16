Apartment building deemed total loss after fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A vacant apartment building in Trotwood was deemed a total loss after a fire on Sunday.

Around 7:47 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Hanna Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story two-unit apartment building with heavy fire extending through the roof of the rear unit.

The building was boarded up and confirmed to be vacant, according to the Trotwood Fire Department officials.

Firefighters conducted a rapid search to ensure that there was no one inside.

Due to the amount of fire and structural conditions, crews operated in defensive mode.

The structure is considered a total loss, according to fire officials.

According to fire officials, neighbors had reported ongoing concerns of squatters entering the vacant building. No one is permitted to occupy the structure, fire officials said.

Fire officials added that if anyone sees suspicious activities in or around vacant structures, they should report it.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Trotwood Fire Department.

