36-year-old woman flown to hospital after being thrown into windshield after crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A 36-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she was thrown into the windshield during a crash on Valentine’s Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, Logan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to County Road 130 near County Road 13 on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a crash report, a Nissan Altima driven by a 30-year-old Bellefontaine woman crashed into an AES Utility pole.

The pole snapped at its base, according to the report.

The passenger, a 36-year-old Bellefontaine woman, was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown into the windshield, hitting her head and shattering the windshield.

She landed on the passenger side floorboard and had to be extricated by EMS, according to the report.

She was flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by MedFlight with serious leg and head injuries.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, and she agreed to a field sobriety test where deputies observed “obvious signs of alcohol use”, according to the report.

The driver was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital, where she was tested for blood alcohol content (BAC).

She was cited for OVI and Failure to Control; additional OVI citations are pending BAC test results.

The crash remains under investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group