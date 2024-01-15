Annual memorial march to honor MLK today in Dayton

DAYTON — The annual march will take place today in Dayton to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

>>PREVOUS COVERAGE: MLK Day March to close several streets in Dayton

The MLK Memorial March will take place this morning starting at 9:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of W. Third Street near Drew Health Center, according to the MLK Dayton website.

The march will end at Sinclair Community College.

The Greater Dayton RTA will provide a shuttle today from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The shuttle will stop at Perry Street, just in front of Building 12.

