Annual event looks to honor men and women killed in 9/11 terrorist attack

DAYTON — On Saturday, there is an event honoring the men and women who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

This year marks the 10th year of the Gem City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

“There are, I think, 36 climbs this weekend across the country that benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation,” Colin Altman, one of the event’s coordinators, said. “But we’re one of the oldest and we’re pretty proud of that.”

Since it started, Altman said the event has raised nearly $175,000 and some of that money has benefited families who lost loved ones in the terror attacks in 2001. As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, as the years pass, he said fewer people are participating.

“There is now a generation that wasn’t even born when it happened, so it’s hard for them to connect with why we’re doing this,” Altman said. “And they hear stair climb and they’re like, ‘Woah.’”

There’s a reason that the event is a stair climb. On Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers crashed two planes into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City. Police and firefighters rushed into the buildings to try and save people who were trapped.

“They made it to the 78th floor, is the best guess, before the building collapsed, of 110,” Altman said. “So what we do is symbolically complete their journey to the top.”

Altman said he’s seeing parents hike the stairs with their babies and climbers as young as six and as old as 87.

“You climb at your own pace,” he said. “Luckily, it’s an arena so you can stop and sit in any of the 12,000 seats. We provide water, snacks, and t-shirts.”

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 7 at UD Arena between 7:30 and 9 a.m.

People have until midnight to register. More information can be found here.

