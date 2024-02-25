Annual Dayton Heart Ball sheds light on value of knowing heart disease risks

DAYTON — The American Heart Association is celebrating 100 years of fighting for healthier hearts, according to a spokesperson for the association.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the association held the Dayton Heart Ball to celebrate the Heart of Dayton campaign.

News Center 7′s own Cheryl McHenry emceed the event.

The event featured a survivor story, an ‘Open Your Heart Moment,’ a Live Auction, and a DJ.

Reginald Gibson shared his recovery journey. He suffered a seizure and then seven back-to-back strokes, which caused full cardiac arrest, the spokesperson said.

He credits his survival to being aware of the risks of heart disease early in life.

Heart of Dayton’s year-long effort works to save lives and fund research, the spokesperson said.

“Through this campaign, the American Heart Association has focused on increasing awareness for the life-saving skills of CPR and raising critical funds to support the lifesaving work of the organization,” Development Director Chinenye Amagwu said.

Kettering Health has supported the American Heart Association through the creation of the first mobile CPR training kiosk, the spokesperson said.

The kiosk has traveled across the Miami Valley and has been available to people at Wright State University, Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Butler County, Hobart Arena in Troy, and Kroger in Centerville.

This kiosk has given thousands of people the chance to learn hands-only CPR, the spokesperson said.

Every dollar raised by the American Heart Association in the Miami Valley will fund local research and resources to benefit the community.

Currently, the American Heart Association is funding almost $55 million in research grants for Ohio colleges and universities, the spokesperson said.

