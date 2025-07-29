Animal shelter asking for public’s help as it nears ‘critical capacity’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is currently over capacity, housing more than 100 dogs, and is seeking community assistance to alleviate the strain.

ARC, which does not euthanize dogs for space, is facing a critical situation as more dogs are being picked up by animal care and control officers daily, according to a media release.

The center is asking the community to help by adopting or fostering dogs, reclaiming lost pets quickly, and spreading awareness about the situation.

“We’re committed to helping the dogs that come through our door,” Amy Bohardt, Director of ARC, said. “But we need help from the community to make space for those who still need us. Every adoption or foster home makes an immediate and real impact.”

ARC is encouraging the community to adopt dogs, which not only provides a home for a pet but also frees up space for another dog in need.

Fostering, even on a short-term basis, can also help relieve the center’s resources.

The center advises pet owners to check with the shelter quickly if their pet goes missing, as this can help free up space for other dogs.

They also suggest that people who find stray dogs try to locate the owner by walking the neighborhood or posting on social media.

ARC offers assistance with basic supplies like leashes, bowls, crates, and food for those who can temporarily hold onto a stray dog while searching for its owner.

For more information, visit ARC’s website at mcanimals.org or call 937-898-4457.

