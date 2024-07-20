Animal shelter asks for urgent help after taking in over 30 dogs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center said it urgently needs help after having to take in over 30 dogs Friday.

In a social media post, the shelter said it assisted the sheriff’s office with removing 33 dogs from a property.

As it is already housing 94 dogs in its building, ARC said it is in desperate need of adopters and fosters to help them.

The dogs are not legally allowed to go for adoption, foster, or rescue yet but ARC said the community can help in other ways including:

Adopting the dogs that are available in the shelter

Signing up to foster

Donating items such as crates, food, and other basic supplies

Reaching out to other rescue organizations to assist.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Friday morning deputies responded to a a home on Dayton-Lebanon Pike near E. Social Row Road.

Deputies said a man was shot and killed.

Animal control was called to the scene to secure dozens of dogs that were inside the house. ARC has not confirmed if these 33 dogs are from this investigation.

We are working to learn more details and will continue to follow this story.









