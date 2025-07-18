‘Anger, sadness;’ Family, lawmakers still searching for answers in death of 7-year-old

DAYTON — Family, friends, and community members are continuing to come together to remember a 7-year-old boy who police found dead after being reported missing.

News Center 7 has reported that Hershall Creachbaum’s remains were found a half mile from his mother, Ashley Johnson’s, home on Xenia Avenue.

Hershall’s death has made a mark on many people who knew him and others in the community who want to see a change in how crimes against children are investigated.

News Center 7 obtained six calls for service logs where police showed up at Johnson’s home on Xenia Avenue, dating back to Jan. 11 of this year.

On April 3, the report said police showed up at the home and could not see anyone inside.

On April 4, police showed up and were allowed inside the home.

The report states the children were okay, and the male at the home was drunk, but the mom was sober.

The report states the house was orderly and had food, water, and power.

“I actually helped raise him for quite some time,” Krisma Creachbaum, Hershall’s aunt, said during a vigil at Ruskin Elementary.

Krisma said she lived with Hershall and his sister two years ago when they lived with their grandmother.

“I didn’t really know what was going on, but I did have concerns for him, yeah,” Krisma said.

She said for two months over the summer, she took care of Hershall’s sister Neveah, who also has autism.

She said that at that time, Krisma tried to take Neveah to Johnson’s home on Xenia Avenue but was told they couldn’t go inside.

Adding that they knew something was off, but never imagined this outcome.

“Just anger, sadness, it’s heartbreaking,” Krisma said.

She said Neveah is in foster care, and she is hoping to find a way to get custody of her, but isn’t sure where to start.

State Rep. Phil Plummer, who previously passed child welfare reform legislation, is looking into whether communication gaps in the system may have contributed to the current situation.

“If this continues, I’m gonna throw penalties in too. So if you keep dropping the ball, somebody’s got to be held accountable. I’m tired of the taxpayers paying lawsuits for people not doing their jobs who get paid every two weeks,” Plummer said.

Johnson and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, were both arrested and are facing charges in connection with Hershall’s death.

We will continue to follow this story.

