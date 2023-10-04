‘Amplify their voices;’ YWCA works to make survivors voices heard with recent event

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One of the few domestic violence shelters in the area is staying busy fielding thousands of calls and providing shelters and meals to thousands of people.

>>RELATED: Dayton YWCA announces new director of development and communications

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson attended the YWCA’s Voices Against Violence event which helps the organization continue its work in the community.

The YWCA is making sure that victims of domestic violence have their voices heard.

“This voice against violence breakfast really brings the community together to share that we are a voice against violence,” YWCA Director of Development and Communication Barbara Ward said.

Every day the YWCA supports women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this month has had extra meaning to the organization.

Ward said the YWCA is amplifying voices and bringing the community together every day.

>>Social Security demands back billions in overpayments; Policies under review after I-TEAM reports

“And so, you will also hear the stories from our own survivors and while this content can be very sensitive, we found a way through video to really amplify their voices,” Ward said.

The YWCA is the only domestic violence shelter in Montgomery and Preble County, according to Ward.

She said this fact alone makes their services even more necessary.

“I believe that we as a community, care for one another and the need is great, especially as we navigated these last couple of years. You see an increase in the lack of housing, you see an increase of just the need to support women, support children,” Ward said.

Last year, the YWCA served nearly 150 children in Montgomery and Preble Counties. This adds up to over 14,000 nights of staying in the shelter and 31,179 meals.

“We can have 30-40 children experiencing and navigating trauma but we at the YWCA Dayton… We pride ourselves in striving to really support survivors and their families with dignity,” Ward said.

The YWCA’s work is 24/7, and Ward said that they can’t do it alone.

You can find out how to become a volunteer here.

©2023 Cox Media Group