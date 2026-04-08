Ammonia leak prompts Hazmat response at local manufacturing facility

DAYTON — An ammonia leak prompted a hazmat response at a manufacturing facility in Dayton Tuesday night.

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Dayton fire crews were called to Home City Ice, at 1020 Gateway Drive, on reports of hazardous materials around 7:15 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, crews discovered staff reporting an anhydrous ammonia leak inside the building, according to Dayton Fire Department officials.

Additional crews were called from the Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team to assist.

Crews entered the building and were able to stop the leak and stabilize the incident. Crews were on scene for around three hours.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Mutual aid was provided by the Riverside Fire Department.

Local and regional environmental agencies were notified of the incident.

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