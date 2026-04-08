Fire crews responded to reported gas leak at local manufacturing facility

DAYTON — A building in Dayton was evacuated Tuesday night due to reports of a gas leak.
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Dayton fire crews were called to Home City Ice, at 1020 Gateway Drive, on reports of hazardous materials around 7:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.
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The supervisor said initial reports indicate there was a strange odor in the building.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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