AMBER Alert: Man abducts 3-month-old baby from Worthington, OH

WORTHINGTON — An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night for a missing 3-month-old boy who was reportedly abducted from Worthington, Ohio—just north of Columbus.

Kasen Allen, the missing 3-month-old baby, was allegedly abducted in a 2004 black Chevrolet Suburban, the AMBER Alert release said. Authorities searching for the missing child later found the suspect vehicle crashed out and abandoned near the intersection of Interstate 270 and Robert Road in Hilliard.

Keith Dewayne Allen was identified as the suspect who allegedly abducted the baby. He was thought to have fled on foot with the child to an undetermined location. His relation to the baby was undisclosed in the AMBER Alert.

Kasen was described as a Black male, just 3 months old, weighing about 10 pounds. The baby was 21 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red onesie.

Keith was described as a 38-year-old Black man. He stood at 6-feet and 1-inch, weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen with blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip flops.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

