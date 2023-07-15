Pickup truck rams into Miamisburg building overnight

MIAMISBURG — A single vehicle crashed into a structure in Miami Township Saturday overnight.

Miamisburg Police, assisted by Miami Valley Fire, were dispatched to the 400 block of Byers Road on reports of a vehicle that crashed into a nearby structure, Kettering Dispatch—which also dispatches for Miami Township and Miamisburg—said.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed that a Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed into a building. Dispatchers were unable to specify what type of building it was; however, from a preliminary investigation on online map systems, the area near Byers Road was a residential neighborhood.

Although Miami Valley Fire assisted with the scene, there were no reported injuries. Firefighters and medics were dispatched as part of procedure.

The extent of the damage was unknown at the time of reporting.

The Miamisburg Police Department led the investigation into the crash.

We will update this story as it develops.

