Trotwood house fire decimates entire home, spreads to neighboring trees

TROTWOOD — A fully engulfing house fire in Trotwood posed difficult for firefighters as it continued to grow and burn neighboring trees.

Trotwood Fire, assisted by Dayton Fire, were dispatched to the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Wolf Creek Pike at 10:38 p.m. Friday on reports of a house fire, call logs from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office showed.

Firefighters arriving on scene were able to confirm that the fire burned through the garage and the lower level of the residence, and continued to grow in size. As a result, the emergency call was upgraded to a working fire as firefighters began their operations.

Initially, firefighters reported not being able to enter the house to search the property because of the magnitude of the flames. The fire fully engulfed the single story home and grew to a size that eventually caught neighboring trees on fire as well.

All northbound lanes on Wolf Creek were shut down during this time for fire operations.

Although firefighters were unable to enter the home easily, a caller told emergency dispatchers that they suspected the home was empty since it was recently bought by a person who had yet to move in.

As this time, there were no reported injuries.

The cost of the damage had yet to be determined.

The Trotwood Fire Department led the investigation into the fire.

