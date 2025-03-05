Almost 120 mph on busy road; state trooper stops driver going nearly twice the speed limit

LUCAS COUNTY — A driver was recently stopped for going nearly twice the speed limit on a busy Ohio road.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a trooper from their Toledo post stopped a driver for going almost 120 mph on Interstate 475 in Lucas County, according to a social media post.
The driver got clocked for traveling 119 mph in a 60 mph speed zone.
OSHP said on its Facebook page that the vehicle was “going nearly double the speed limit.”
They added that there have been over 4,400 speed-related crashes on Lucas County roads since 2020.
OSHP has asked drivers to “stay safe, slow down.”
