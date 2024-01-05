‘Serial thief’ tased inside Lowe’s after fight with police

MIAMISBURG — An alleged serial thief was fought and tased by police at a Lowe’s in Miamisburg today.

That man, identified as 30-year-old Branden Williams, has active cases and warrants with several agencies, including Miamisburg Police. Officers said he had driven away from police in the Cincinnati area Friday morning, so they were waiting for him to come to our area.

“They got video of him, his car. He was very well known to them and us,” Miamisburg Sgt. Jeff Muncy said.

Muncy said officers waited until he entered the Lowe’s on Martins Drive before they tried to arrest him. Once they did, Williams tried to put up a fight before finally being taken into custody.

“(Officers) confronted him, tried to take him into custody, and then he ultimately ended up fighting and ended up getting tased,” Muncy said.

One Miamisburg officer was slightly hurt during the fight.

As we showed you on News Center 7 at 6:00, shoppers weren’t expecting to see that when they went to the store.

Bryan Mesina said he could hear yelling and screaming as it all happened. While he and other shoppers were curious about what was going on, they had to be careful with the potentially dangerous situation.

“We wanted to see what was going on but we kind of stayed away because we didn’t know if there was guns involved,” Mesina said.

Williams was arrested and expected to face charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice for this specific incident.

