All of Miami Valley under drought conditions; no improvement as dry weather continues

DAYTON — Rather than providing relief, recent weather has worsened drought conditions in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7′s Nick Dunn has been tracking these conditions. He will have the latest impacts LIVE On News Center 7 at 5:00.

All of the Miami Valley is now in some form of drought conditions, Dunn said.

The past 7 days have brought minimal rain and generally above-average temperatures. These two ingredients on top of relatively dry grounds already accelerate worsening drought conditions.

While moderate drought covers 100% of the Miami Valley, severe drought conditions grew from around 13% last week to around 48% this week.

The rain some of us got last Friday was not enough to make any big improvements.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Drought monitor

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



