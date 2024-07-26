All lanes closed on Eastbound U-S 35 after deadly motorcycle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — All lanes are closed on Eastbound U.S. 35 after a deadly motorcycle crash in Greene County early Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded just after 2:30 a.m. to US-35 eastbound past Orchard Lane on initial reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and semi according to OSHP dispatchers.

The motorcyclist is confirmed dead, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

US-35 eastbound is closed at Orchard Lane.

We will update this story.

