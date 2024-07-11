UPDATE: Downed power line that has Greenville street shut down unrelated to Tuesday’s storms

GREENVILLE — UPDATE @ 9 p.m.: An AES Ohio crew is repairing an arcing power line that caused the shutdown of Sherman Street in Greenville on Wednesday night.

The crew at 8:45 p.m. was replacing hardware on the damaged line, said Mary Ann Kabel, AES Ohio communications director.

The trouble with the line is not related to storms that hit the Miami Valley on Tuesday night, a weather system spun off from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl that hit Texas earlier this week.

Kabel said there is no estimate of how long the repairs will take.

INITIAL REPORT

A downed power line or wire has Sherman Street, between Sweitzer Street and Central Avenue, blocked until further notice.

Darke County sheriff’s dispatch announced the closure about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The closure will remain in effect until a crew from AES Ohio can come clear the road.

We will update this developing report as details become available.





